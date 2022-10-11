Spam creeping into Whatsapp messages: Localcircles survey

Of more than 11,000 responses on the question on spam received on Whatsapp, only 5% out of 11,326 shared that they are not being troubled on this platform. Of the remaining, 44% are receiving 1-3 messages on Whatsapp, 29% have been receiving 4-7 messages on a daily basis and 22% an average of 8 or more messages, the survey’s findings showed. In effect, 51% of the citizens are receiving 4 or more promotional or spam messages on their Whatsapp despite the provision to report spam or block numbers. The latest survey shows that spam messages on Whatsapp platform are fast catching up with SMS, it noted.