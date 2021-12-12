As the craze for non-fungible tokens reaches a new high, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh has become the latest celebrity to join the NFT (non-fungible token) bandwagon. And, what’s a better way to announce that than your birthday.

The former India all-rounder took to Twitter to share the big news to his fans on his birthday today. Yuvraj Singh said he's launching the Yuvraj Singh NFT Collection in association with Colexion, a digital collection marketplace for premium NFTs.

"Being there from ball 1 to the time I decided to hang up my jersey, the fans have always been with me. Thank u for cheering in my highs & giving strength in my lows. On my b’day I’m proud to announce a special gift for u-Yuvraj Singh NFT Collection in partnership with @colexionNFT," tweeted Yuvraj.

The Yuvraj Singh NFT collection will be officially launched on December 25. In a promotional video, Yuvraj can be seen saying NFT "is the present". "So, I have decided to give my fans a big present. I am gonna make a big NFT collection for them," he said.

In October, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar had joined the non-fungible token (NFT) bandwagon, with a collection of his landmark moments as a cricket player.

Some of these included Gavaskar becoming the first player to score 10,000 runs, when he scored 774 runs in a single tests series and held the record of highest number (34) test centuries for many years. The collection was designed and curated by London-based NFT specialist nftie.

Many cricket players have come up with their NFT collections in the recent past.

What are NFTs?

A non-fungible token (NFT) is a cryptographic token, which has a unique value and characteristic. These properties set the NFT apart from other collections. It's similar to buying a one-of-a-kind work of art, or a collectable antique. Due to their unique properties, NFTs generate value as tokens or digital assets.

