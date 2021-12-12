‘Special gift’: Yuvraj Singh announces NFT collection on his 40th birthday

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh says he's coming up with the Yuvraj Singh NFT Collection in association with Colexion, which will be launched on December 25.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As the craze for non-fungible tokens reaches a new high, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh has become the latest celebrity to join the NFT (non-fungible token) bandwagon. And, what’s a better way to announce that than your birthday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As the craze for non-fungible tokens reaches a new high, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh has become the latest celebrity to join the NFT (non-fungible token) bandwagon. And, what’s a better way to announce that than your birthday.
The former India all-rounder took to Twitter to share the big news to his fans on his birthday today. Yuvraj Singh said he's launching the Yuvraj Singh NFT Collection in association with Colexion, a digital collection marketplace for premium NFTs.
The former India all-rounder took to Twitter to share the big news to his fans on his birthday today. Yuvraj Singh said he's launching the Yuvraj Singh NFT Collection in association with Colexion, a digital collection marketplace for premium NFTs.
"Being there from ball 1 to the time I decided to hang up my jersey, the fans have always been with me. Thank u for cheering in my highs & giving strength in my lows. On my b’day I’m proud to announce a special gift for u-Yuvraj Singh NFT Collection in partnership with @colexionNFT," tweeted Yuvraj.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Yuvraj Singh NFT collection will be officially launched on December 25. In a promotional video, Yuvraj can be seen saying NFT "is the present". "So, I have decided to give my fans a big present. I am gonna make a big NFT collection for them," he said.
In October, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar had joined the non-fungible token (NFT) bandwagon, with a collection of his landmark moments as a cricket player.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Some of these included Gavaskar becoming the first player to score 10,000 runs, when he scored 774 runs in a single tests series and held the record of highest number (34) test centuries for many years. The collection was designed and curated by London-based NFT specialist nftie.
Many cricket players have come up with their NFT collections in the recent past.
What are NFTs?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A non-fungible token (NFT) is a cryptographic token, which has a unique value and characteristic. These properties set the NFT apart from other collections. It's similar to buying a one-of-a-kind work of art, or a collectable antique. Due to their unique properties, NFTs generate value as tokens or digital assets.