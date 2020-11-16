Speech-to-text AI tool helps docs keep error-free records

Artificial intelligence -powered, real-time speech-to-text application Augnito can help minimize the human errors in medical records, and help over 100,000 Indian doctors in the post- pandemic world to maintain error-free records.

The cloud-based software could be a game changer for the medical fraternity as a 2018 Harvard study had revealed that as many as 5.2 million medical errors occurred in India annually. It would also address burnout issues with the doctor-patient ratio in the country at 1:1,445. Pioneered at the National Health Services (NHS), UK, for nearly two decades, Augnito guarantees error-free documentation from patient to doctor.

Experts said most medical errors were due to lack of clear communication and the quality of data during emergencies. “Augnito was launched in India just about pre-covid in January. The need to go contactless and working remotely gave a huge boost to our adoption in this market. Today, we have doctors in 24-28 states producing medical reports using Augnito. Leading hospitals and diagnostic centres, such as Breach Candy Hospital, Jaslok and Picture This by Jhankariya, have all been able to streamline their operations during this time with Augnito’’ said Rustom Lawyer, co-founder, Scribetech, which worked on medical documentation with Augnito for UK NHS, before launching it in India.

Doctors end up spending a lot of time inputting patient data as they do during in-patient consultations. “Augnito addresses this pain point and eases the effort required to input data in EMRs through an intelligent voice-driven user interface. With Augnito, doctors can produce twice the number of reports in the same time. Our vision is to use our cutting-edge voice AI technology to power the Indian healthcare space,’’ he added.

“It’s improving our turnaround time tremendously. It’s changed my life and it will change every radiologist’s life," said Dr Anirudh Kohli, head of imaging, Breach Candy Hospital and Trust.

At NM Medical, a leading diagnostics chain in Mumbai, four senior radiologists started using Augnito, who were otherwise dictating and getting their reports typed by transcriptionists. This helped doctors to edit and finalise their reports faster.

“Earlier, they would have to proofread the typed reports hours after they had already moved on to other cases. The speed and accuracy has helped our doctors’’ said Rahil Shah, director at NM Medical, Mumbai.

In India, the speech recognition software market is fairly at a nascent stage, specifically in medicine, which requires high accuracy. The only speech recognition solutions for doctors in India were being served by a few companies in the West, which however did not cater to the healthcare sector. “With a cloud-based solution built on highly-advanced deep-learning models, Augnito offers the highest accuracy rates out-of-the-box for diverse Indian accents without any voice training. All this is saved in the cloud and available to doctors from any device. It’s like carrying the entire language of medicine with you, everywhere," said Rustom.

As healthcare systems in India upgrade to digital to and embrace the adoption of electronic medical records, solutions like Augnito will play a critical role, said healthcare providers.

