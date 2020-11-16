Speech-to-text AI tool helps docs keep error-free records

Experts said most medical errors were due to lack of clear communication and the quality of data during emergencies. “Augnito was launched in India just about pre-covid in January. The need to go contactless and working remotely gave a huge boost to our adoption in this market. Today, we have doctors in 24-28 states producing medical reports using Augnito. Leading hospitals and diagnostic centres, such as Breach Candy Hospital, Jaslok and Picture This by Jhankariya, have all been able to streamline their operations during this time with Augnito’’ said Rustom Lawyer, co-founder, Scribetech, which worked on medical documentation with Augnito for UK NHS, before launching it in India.