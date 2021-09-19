Spike in compliance costs may hit tech startups hard

“Hypothetically, if the intermediary guidelines were to go unchallenged and continue in the current form, we will not have any Indian equivalent of an international app," said a lawyer who has advised multiple large Chinese technology companies. “When early-stage social media or e-commerce startups consult me, I send them a list of compliances they need to ensure, and the reaction usually is that they can’t afford that," corroborated another lawyer who has represented several large Chinese technology companies in India. “The fact that some of the grievance redressal officers may be liable for failure to comply leads employees in these positions to seek obscene amounts of money because of the risks of the job," the lawyer said on condition of anonymity.