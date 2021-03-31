Spotify acquires sports-talk app Locker Room
- Deal values the company at around $50 million
Spotify Technology SA is making its move into live audio by acquiring the sports-talk app Locker Room and its maker Betty Labs.
The deal values the company, initially backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, and more recently by Google Ventures and Precursor Ventures, at around $50 million, according to a person familiar with the transaction. If certain targets are met the value could climb closer to $80 million, this person said.
