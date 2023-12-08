Spotify CFO Paul Vogel to step down days after third round of layoffs announced for 2023
Spotify's chief financial officer will step down next year, according to the music streaming service, just days after it announced its third round of layoffs for 2023. In a statement announcing CFO Paul Vogel’s departure, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said that the two had 'come to the conclusion that Spotify is entering a new phase and needs a CFO with a different mix of experiences.'