Spotify down for thousands of users globally, users facing streaming and login issues

Streaming giant Spotify is down for several users globally, according to outage tracking platform Downdetector. The outage tracking platform has a spike around 8:04PM with over 1,200 users reporting problems with accessing the audio streaming platform in India.

The outage seems to be even more severe in the US, where over 30,000 complaints have been registered on Downdetector with a peak being seen at 9:15 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST). Similarly, over 3,000 complaints about Spotify have been registered in Canada where outages peaked at around 9:17 AM ET.

As per Downdetector data, 70% of users complained about ‘Server Connection’, 16% of users complained about ‘Search’ functionality and 14% complained about ‘Audio Streaming’.

Spotify has acknowledged the issue via its ‘Spotify Status’ page on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!”

How social media is reacting to Spotify outage? I can still listen but can’t search for artist or see my own profile."wrote one user on Reddit

“I found a playlist in my library and cued some songs, but nothing would play. I’m in the US.” another user chimed in

“i can't even log into the website to set up a new month of premium so they are having massive problems” yet another user noted

A user explaining the login issues with the platform said, “I deleted the app to reinstall it thinking it was a me problem. Now I'm logged out of the app and can't even get in.”