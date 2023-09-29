Spotify introduces new transcription feature for podcasts. Here's how it works

Spotify is introducing an auto-generated transcripts feature to millions of podcast episodes in the coming weeks, allowing users to read along with episodes.

The new transcription feature will be available for free and premium users on the Spotify app and can be accessed by clicking on the read-along section below the podcast player and following along on the full screen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a blog post about the new feature, Spotify wrote, “We’re launching auto-generated and time-synced transcripts to more creators and shows so you can read along with an episode, making the transcripts more visually and textually accessible. While listening to an episode, scroll down the Now Playing View to find the transcript, then tap the card to follow along on full screen as you listen to the episode."

“We’ll be rolling out transcripts to millions of episodes in the coming weeks, and we’ll innovate more on this feature in the future, including ways to add media to transcripts. This is all part of our goal to bring more depth to the podcasts you’re listening to." the music streaming service added.

Spotify has announced another important feature for podcast listeners on mobile. The company is introducing the Podcast Chapters feature that will allow mobile users to jump around an episode to a specific topic or section. The full list of chapters in a podcast can be viewed by users by scrolling down the Now Playing View section.

Spotify says Podcast Chapters will give users ‘more control over their listening sessions and more info about every episode as they dive in.’

