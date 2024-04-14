Spotify is working on a new TikTok-like remixing feature. Here's how it will work
Popular streaming service Spotify is testing new TikTok-like features that will allow users to remix songs by their favourite artists, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. According to the report, early discussions about the tool are underway and licensing agreements need to be worked out. Spotify may also restrict access to the tool to users who pay for its new 'Music Pro' premium plan.