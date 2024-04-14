Spotify is testing Tik Tok-like features to remix songs, may limit access to the 'Music Pro' premium plan. The app could get new features like 'Playlist Tuner' and DJ transition styles. Tool allows users to set tempo, vibe, and create mixes for different scenarios.

Popular streaming service Spotify is testing new TikTok-like features that will allow users to remix songs by their favourite artists, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. According to the report, early discussions about the tool are underway and licensing agreements need to be worked out. Spotify may also restrict access to the tool to users who pay for its new 'Music Pro' premium plan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, a TechCrunch report, citing app researcher Chris Messina, has also confirmed the news that Spotify is indeed working on new features that will allow users to remix their favourite songs directly from the streaming service. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Citing screenshots of the Spotify app's code, the TechCrunch report notes that the streaming service could be working on several features, including a "playlist tuner" and a feature that would let users "flex their DJ skills with different transition styles to create the ultimate mix". Another tool could allow users to set the "tempo range" and "vibe" for their mix by filtering songs by genre, mood, activity and more.

Furthermore, the code also suggests that users could be able to create mixes for a certain scenarios like creating a sped-up version of a song during house parties or while working out. The mixing tool could also be used for qucikly bending in the next track to “keep the energy going".

Moreover, Spotify could also target the tool for users who haven't experice mixing songs in the past with features that “automatically reorders your mix by sequencing tracks with a similar key, tempo, and style together" and “choose how to order your mix, or select auto order to have Spotify sequence it for you". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why is there a need for Spotify's remixing tool? Notably, there has been a rise in the use of altered and sped-up songs on social media apps like Instagram and Tik Tok which while garnering millions of views don't lead to any revenue generation for the artists. Artists and music labels are also shifting to releasing their officially sped-up versions of the same track in order to dissuade users from listening to the altered tracks.

In theory, with Spotify's latest feature artists could finally be paid for their songs while users get to alter their favourite songs as per their preferences and in a more seamless manner.

