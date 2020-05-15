Home > Technology > News > Spotify offers 3-month free trial period, re-introduces 699 yearly plan

Spotify is attempting to attract users in India by launching a few attractive deals. The company is also introducing a free extended trial period. The new free trial period three months will be limited to users signing up before 30 June.

The new free three trial period will be applicable to all premium plans including the student, family, and individual plans

The annual subscription plan for the premium membership has been brought down to 699. These two plans were first introduced by the music streaming service during the launch.

The 699 plan essentially offers subscription at almost half the price per month when compared to monthly charges. However, this plan won’t be applicable on student, couple and family plans. The three month free Spotify trial, however, will be available for individual, student, couple and family plans.

To keep existing customers happy, Spotify users can also get three months of subscription at the price of one.

Currently, Spotify charges 119 per month for individuals, 59 for students and 179 for families (with up to six members). The yearly subscription plan will offer substantial savings for people wanting to stick to the music streaming platform.

Spotify’s new offers will help challenge other new subsription-based music streaming services like YouTube Music and Apple Music. While YouTube is way behind Spotify as it offers just a single month of trial period, Apple Music is offering a six month trial period. However, Apple charges an annual fee of 999.

