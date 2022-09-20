Spotify offers audiobook service with 300,000 titles

The books will be available on a pay-per-download basis, similar to existing audiobook services such as those offered by Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google. While Spotify is known for its user-specific music recommendations—and is working on building that out for podcasts as well—it will make editorially curated recommendations for audiobooks to start. The company said it will work to add algorithmic recommendations, based on the full scope of a user’s listening habits, over time.