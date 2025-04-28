Spotify pays over $100 million to podcasters in Q1 2025, reveals first-ever creator earnings data

Spotify has disclosed that it paid out in excess of $100 million to creators of both audio and video podcasts during the first quarter of 2025, marking the first time the company has made such figures public. The Stockholm-based streaming service announced on Monday that these payments, which encompass advertising revenues as well as proceeds from its Spotify Partner Programme, highlight its growing investment in the creator economy.

Spotify's $100 million payout to podcasters The Partner Programme, which launched earlier this year in select markets, offers podcasters additional avenues for monetisation alongside traditional ad-based models. Spotify said the milestone demonstrates its commitment to supporting audio and video content producers around the world.6

Having first introduced non-music audio and video content in 2015, Spotify significantly bolstered its podcasting efforts with the acquisition of Gimlet Media in 2019. These moves have helped the platform to foster a diverse array of shows and formats, from true-crime documentaries to live-streamed conversations.

Spotify's financial performance and growth In its most recent full year of trading, Spotify generated revenues of €15.7 billion, and in 2024 recorded its first annual net profit of €1.1 billion. The company is due to release its first-quarter earnings report on Tuesday, which investors will be watching closely for indications of continued growth in both its music and podcasting divisions.

In other news, the music streaming platform had faced a major service disruption earlier this month, affecting tens of thousands of users globally. According to outage tracking site Downdetector.com, users across various regions reported difficulties accessing core features of the app, including searching for music and viewing artist profiles. Despite the disruption, many confirmed that previously downloaded tracks remained accessible and could still be played offline.

Spotify acknowledged the issue in a statement shared on social media platform X, stating, "We're aware of some issues right now and are checking them out." However, the company has not yet provided details on the cause of the outage or offered an official timeline for full restoration of services.