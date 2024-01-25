Spotify takes on Apple: Audiobooks and subscriptions available in-app, bypassing 30% fee
Spotify plans to offer audiobooks and subscription plans directly within its app in Europe starting from March, in a move to bypass Apple's 30% fee for in-app purchases.
Spotify users in Europe will soon be able to purchase audiobooks and subscription plans directly within the music-streaming app, starting from March. This development follows the implementation of the region's new competition law for Big Tech, announced by the Swedish company on Wednesday. The strategic move is aimed at sidestepping Apple's 30% fee for in-app purchases through its App Store, a contentious issue between app developers and the tech giant.