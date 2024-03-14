Spotify takes on YouTube with new music videos feature. Here's how it works
Spotify has launched a new feature that allows users to play a full screen music video right from the Spotify app much like the service currently provided by Google's YouTube. However, the Spotify feature is currently only available in limited markets to the premium members.
Spotify is taking on the might of Google's YouTube by announcing support for full-screen music videos. However, the feature is currently in beta and only available to Spotify Premium subscribers, and can be accessed via the Now Playing screen.
