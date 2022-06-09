Spotify targets one billion listeners by 2030 amid profitability concerns5 min read . Updated: 09 Jun 2022, 05:27 PM IST
CEO Daniel Ek addresses investors’ fears that the audio market holds limited opportunity
CEO Daniel Ek addresses investors’ fears that the audio market holds limited opportunity
Listen to this article
Spotify Technology SA defended the company’s strategy Wednesday and outlined plans to expand into new businesses to address investors fears that the audio-market opportunity is limited.