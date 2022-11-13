Spotify tests its own payments method with Google: All details

Spotify tests its own payments method with Google: All details2 min read . 09:42 PM IST
Spotify, a music streaming platform, has started to test User Choice Billing services in some select markets. Earlier, Google announced that the technology giant will let Spotify bypass the standard Google Play billing on Android. This would help Spotify for its own payments. Now, Spotfiy has made some progress and has begun to test the User Choice Billing initiative.
“In March, we announced plans with Google to introduce a first-of-its-kind in-app purchase experience on Android devices called User Choice Billing (UCB). This experience would give Spotify users the freedom to subscribe and make purchases using the payment option of their choice," wrote Spotify in its blog post.
According to Spotify, Android users will be able to choose how they will pay for their Spotify subscription in the way which works for them. Speaking on the Google and Spotify plans, the music streaming service said, “We’re excited to be the first to pilot UCB with Google and we’re especially pleased that our partnership opens up new opportunities for other developers as well."
Moreover, Google has also shed some light on how their team works with Spotify. According to the search browser, the pilot is running in over 35 countries which includes the US and Bumble will join this programme as well. “We’re working with their teams and we anticipate their users will begin seeing this choice in-app in select countries in the coming months," Google product manager Paul Feng wrote.
Meanwhile, Google One VPN service is now available on Windows and Mac laptops. The company has rolled out One VPN desktop apps for both Windows and Mac computers. A VPN or a virtual private network makes internet connection more secure and provides both encrypted transit and IP address. Google One VPN till date was available for Android devices. It was recently expanded to iOS devices. Google says that it "will never use your VPN connection to track, collect, or sell your online activity." Google One VPN app encrypts your online activity for an extra layer of protection wherever you’re connected. Once the VPN is turned on, the app shields against hackers on unsecure networks, like public Wi-Fi.
