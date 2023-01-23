Spotify to cut 6% of its staff in latest tech layoffs1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 06:38 PM IST
Streaming company says move is part of broader cost-cutting measures
Spotify Technology S.A. will cut its workforce by about 6% as part of broader cost-cutting measures, Chief Executive Daniel Eksaid in a note to staff on Monday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×