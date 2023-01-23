Spotify to cut 6% of its staff in latest tech layoffs
Streaming company says move is part of broader cost-cutting measures
Spotify Technology S.A. will cut its workforce by about 6% as part of broader cost-cutting measures, Chief Executive Daniel Eksaid in a note to staff on Monday.
The announcement is the latest in a wave of tech layoffs, as the industry recalibrates after growing rapidly at the start of the pandemic.
“Over the last few months we’ve made a considerable effort to rein-in costs, but it simply hasn’t been enough," Mr. Ek said. “So while it is clear this path is the right one for Spotify, it doesn’t make it any easier."