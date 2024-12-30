Spotify, the popular music streaming platform, has faced backlash after users reported finding pornographic videos in search results for a well-known artist, reportedThe Verge.

As per the report, the issue was first highlighted on a Reddit thread (NSFW content warning), which pointed to an explicit video appearing under search results for artist M.I.A.

The original link, which has since been removed, was reportedly shared alongside a screenshot showing the offending content. While efforts to replicate the issue after its removal were unsuccessful, numerous Reddit commenters confirmed encountering similar explicit material on Spotify.

One user expressed frustration with the platform's response, saying, "I reported another user for porn four days ago, and it's still up." Another lamented the impact on their account, adding, "Now there's porn on my main page and recently listened section. I can't even remove it like we used to be able to."

Podcasts Exploited to Evade Moderation The explicit content in question appears to have been uploaded through Spotify's podcast feature, which currently lacks pre-upload moderation. This loophole has allowed sexually explicit material to bypass Spotify's content guidelines.

According to Spotify’s rules, sexually explicit content is strictly prohibited. The platform defines this as:

Pornography or visual depictions of genitalia or nudity presented for sexual gratification

Advocating or glorifying sexual themes related to rape, incest, or bestiality Spotify's Response When contacted byThe Verge, a Spotify representative confirmed that the specific NSFW videos flagged by the publication had been removed for breaching company policies. However, users’ complaints suggest a broader issue with content moderation and the platform's ability to address such violations promptly.