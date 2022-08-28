Spotify’s head of ‘Talk’ talks crime, creators and exclusivity

Mr. Cutler: There are so many podcasts, if you want to stand out you have to be different. If you look at companies like Calm and Headspace, these are really very similar to podcast companies. How can we think about that? Education is fascinating. Video is working. Alex Cooper, the host of “Call Her Daddy," when she came to Spotify, she started producing more video content and now it’s this blending of podcasting as video, podcasting as audiobooks. You’re going to start seeing the crossover happen a lot more, which is going to grow the whole landscape.