Subscribe

Spotify's new ‘Listening Stats’ feature shows your weekly top artists and songs: here's how it works

Spotify has launched a new Listening Stats feature that reveals users' most listened to artists and tracks over the past four weeks, refreshing every 24 hours. The feature is available to free and paid users in over 60 countries.

Aman Gupta
Updated6 Nov 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Advertisement
Spotify Listening Stats refereshes every 24 hours
Spotify Listening Stats refereshes every 24 hours

Spotify has introduced a new “Listening stats” feature which shows users their most listened-to artists and tracks from the past four weeks. The listening stats refresh every 24 hours, meaning users can get insights about their music history according to the latest data every day. The feature is available to free and premium users in over 60 countries.

Advertisement

​Users get a playlist that is inspired by the songs that they love or the ones that they might want to queue up next. They also get suggestions based on their personalized playlists with the option for “More like your top artists/songs”.

Also Read | OnePlus 15 battery, fast charging and other key details revealed ahead of launch

​The feature also includes weekly special highlights that capture milestones, new discoveries, or unique fan moments. The weekly stats can also be shared in messages or social media posts via apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, and others.

​“This new feature shows your top artists and songs from the past four weeks, and it serves up playlists inspired by what you love or tracks you might want to queue up next. Each week, it also includes a special highlight that captures what makes your listening unique, whether it’s a milestone, a new discovery, or a fan moment,” Spotify wrote in a blog post.

Advertisement

​The new Listening Stats feature is different from Spotify Wrapped, which gives users a personalized recap of their music and podcast listening habits from the start of the year till October or November and is released once a year.

​How to use Spotify Listening Stats?

​Open the Spotify app on your phone or website.

​Tap on your profile icon on the top left corner.

​You should now see the “Listening Stats” icon.

​Apart from seeing your listening history, you will also see the option of sharing it internally (to other Spotify users) or externally via social media apps.

Also Read | Tinder wants to fight ‘swipe fatigue’ with AI that analyses your photo gallery

​Similar features by rivals

​Notably, Apple had also introduced a similar feature last year called Music Replay, which gives users a monthly insight into their listening habits including their top songs, artists, albums, and music genres.

Advertisement

​Meanwhile, YouTube Music also has a similar feature called Music Recap, which gives users a personalized summary of their top songs, artists, music videos, and listening habits four times a year.

 
 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsSpotify's new ‘Listening Stats’ feature shows your weekly top artists and songs: here's how it works
Read Next Story