Sridhar Vembu announces Arattai expansion to Android TV with New Year update: How to install, features and more

Homegrown personal messaging app Arattai is taking a big leap in the New Year and will now be available on Android TV. Zoho Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu made the announcement on Arattai's Android TV update in a post on X (formerly Twitter), where he also noted that the new app would offer a ‘much richer video call experience’. Vembu also stated that the app would soon receive more updates, meaning that the experience should get better as we go into 2026.
Arattai's Android TV app can be used to create, schedule, or join meetings, which makes it easier to either attend work-related calls or even ring in New Year festivities with your loved ones.
The app requires Android 7 or later to start using it on smart TVs. The primary aim of the app, for now, seems to be enabling video calls while leveraging the large real estate of a smart TV. Users can navigate the app using their TV remote after completing the sign-in process.
However, since smart TVs usually do not come with built-in camera support, Arattai allows users to connect a video camera or microphone via the USB port on their TV in order to enjoy video calls.
