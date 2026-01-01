Sridhar Vembu announces Arattai expansion to Android TV with New Year update: How to install, features and more

The Arattai messaging app has launched on Android TV, allowing users to join meetings and enjoy video calls on a larger screen. It necessitates Android 7 or later, with USB support for connecting to camera or microphone.

Aman Gupta
Updated1 Jan 2026, 08:48 PM IST
Arattai app in now available on Android TV
Arattai app in now available on Android TV

Homegrown personal messaging app Arattai is taking a big leap in the New Year and will now be available on Android TV. Zoho Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu made the announcement on Arattai's Android TV update in a post on X (formerly Twitter), where he also noted that the new app would offer a ‘much richer video call experience’. Vembu also stated that the app would soon receive more updates, meaning that the experience should get better as we go into 2026.

What's new with Arattai Android TV app?

Arattai's Android TV app can be used to create, schedule, or join meetings, which makes it easier to either attend work-related calls or even ring in New Year festivities with your loved ones.

The app requires Android 7 or later to start using it on smart TVs. The primary aim of the app, for now, seems to be enabling video calls while leveraging the large real estate of a smart TV. Users can navigate the app using their TV remote after completing the sign-in process.

However, since smart TVs usually do not come with built-in camera support, Arattai allows users to connect a video camera or microphone via the USB port on their TV in order to enjoy video calls.

How to install the Arattai app on your TV?

  • To set up the Arattai app on your TV, you can follow this process:
  • Turn on your TV and open the Google Play Store.
  • Look for the search icon and type Arattai. You should see a page like this.

View full Image
Arattai app on Android TV
  • Tap on install and the app should start downloading on your TV. Alternatively, if you are logged into the same Google account on your smartphone, you can also begin the download and installation process from there.
  • Once the installation is done, open the Arattai app. Instead of asking for your phone number to sign in, a QR code should be visible on the screen.
  • Head over to the Arattai app on your phone. Go to Settings > Devices and then scan the QR code. After the scan is done, Arattai should sync with the account on your phone.
  • You can also head over to www.arattai.in/tv in the browser on your phone and enter the code shown on your TV. Click on verify and you should be logged into your TV.

View full Image
Arattai app login screen
(Arattai)
  • Before logging in, you will be shown a consent screen to review the details and confirm before proceeding. After signing in to the app, you can find a list of all ongoing meetings as well as upcoming meetings on your schedule.
  • You will also be able to view recordings of meetings under the Recorded Meetings section.

