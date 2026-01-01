Sridhar Vembu announces Arattai expansion to Android TV with New Year update: How to install, features and more

Homegrown personal messaging app Arattai is taking a big leap in the New Year and will now be available on Android TV. Zoho Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu made the announcement on Arattai's Android TV update in a post on X (formerly Twitter), where he also noted that the new app would offer a ‘much richer video call experience’. Vembu also stated that the app would soon receive more updates, meaning that the experience should get better as we go into 2026.
39% OFF
₹40590₹66290
Get This
30% OFF
₹40990₹58900
Get This
46% OFF
₹13399₹24999
Get This
22% OFF
₹13990₹17900
Get This
46% OFF
₹11399₹20999
Get This
43% OFF
₹19999₹34999
Get This
57% OFF
₹8099₹18999
Get This
65% OFF
₹13499₹38999
Get This
Arattai's Android TV app can be used to create, schedule, or join meetings, which makes it easier to either attend work-related calls or even ring in New Year festivities with your loved ones.
The app requires Android 7 or later to start using it on smart TVs. The primary aim of the app, for now, seems to be enabling video calls while leveraging the large real estate of a smart TV. Users can navigate the app using their TV remote after completing the sign-in process.
However, since smart TVs usually do not come with built-in camera support, Arattai allows users to connect a video camera or microphone via the USB port on their TV in order to enjoy video calls.