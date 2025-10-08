Sridhar Vembu says Arattai is finally catching up with WhatsApp with this key security feature

Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu has confirmed that Arattai will soon getting the end-to-end encryption feature for chat messages. Unlike WhatsApp, Arattai currently offers end-to-end encryption for calls but not for text messages.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vembu wrote, “End to end encryption keeps that data on the device only (no cloud storage, unless a backup is specified). So it is actually easier on our servers and lowers our cost to serve users. In case of back up, the encrypted device data is backed up but no server level features are provided (unlike Zoho Cliq, see below).”

“Zoho Cliq, from which Arattai started, keeps data in cloud storage because business users and admins need search, filtering, archiving, integration and other functions.” he added