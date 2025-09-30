Sridhar Vembu says Zoho will make Arattai interoperable like UPI: ‘Do not want to be a monopoly ever’

Zoho's Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu on September 30 clarified that he wants the company's breakout messaging app to be “interoperable like UPI and email” and not closed like rival WhatsApp. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Vembu added: “We do not want to be a monopoly ever”.
In a post on X, early on September 30, Vembu wrote, “On Arattai, we have initiated discussions with Sharad Sharma of iSpirt, the group that did the technical work to make UPI happen, to standardize and publish the messaging protocols.”
Giving the reason, Vembu added, “I am a huge fan of UPI and hugely respect the work the team did. Sharad is a good friend and he will guide us in this objective.”
He noted that Arattai's “systems need to be interoperable like UPI and email and not closed like WhatsApp”, adding: “We do not want to be a monopoly ever. We are committed to that goal and we will work with iSpirt to make this happen.”
Later in the day, he addressed “false information” about Zoho, and clarified that the company is based in Chennai, India, and all its products are developed in the country.
Vembu wrote: “There are questions about where Zoho is developed and where the data is hosted and who hosts it. There is a lot of false information we want to correct.”
“We are proudly “Made in India, Made for the World” and we mean it,” he ended.
The Arattai app’s daily sign-ups have soared from 3,000 to 3,50,000 within only three days, a staggering 100-fold increase. Vembu shared that to meet demand, Zoho's teams are working around the clock to scale infrastructure and resolve technical issues triggered by the sudden spike.
“We are adding infrastructure on an emergency basis for another potential 100x peak surge. That is how exponentials work,” he wrote on X, noting that the growth came months ahead of a planned November roll-out of new features and marketing campaigns.
An Indian-built messaging app launched in 2021, Arattai recently climbed to the top of the country’s app charts, inviting comparisons with WhatsApp. Yet, only the test of time can answer if it can beat how deeply woven WhatsApp is into everyday life in India.
Zoho promotes Arattai as a privacy-first service, with all user data stored in India. Voice and video calls are already end-to-end encrypted, while standard messages currently lack this safeguard. A ‘secret chat’ option does offer secure messaging, and full encryption is said to be on the way. Arattai must now convert downloads into regular use, bridge feature gaps, and prove its long-term dependability. Otherwise, its current spike in popularity may fade as quickly as it appeared.
