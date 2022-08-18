Standard charger rule may hurt laptop firms

E-waste is a key concern in the EU proposal as well. In July, the European regulator mandated that electronics companies should adopt USB Type-C as the standard charging port by September 2024. Subsequently, it extended the deadline to January 2028, in view of the impact on the likes of Apple Inc., which uses proprietary charging standards for its iPhones and Macs. To be sure, India, too, is not in a hurry to firm up a policy without considering the pros and cons of the move.