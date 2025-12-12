Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic announced at The Game Awards 2025. Release timeline, new characters and more

A new chapter in the Star Wars gaming universe is on the way. Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, a single-player action role-playing game, was revealed during this year’s Game Awards. The title is being created by Arcanaut Studios, a newly formed team headed by Casey Hudson, known for directing the original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and the Mass Effect trilogy. The project is being developed in partnership with Lucasfilm Games.

What's the game about? The game places players in the role of a Force user during a period of change at the end of the Old Republic. The studio promises a cinematic adventure shaped by player decisions, with a focus on strong storytelling, new characters and intense combat.

Although it is not a sequel to Knights of the Old Republic, the creative team says the new adventure follows the same tradition of deep choice driven gameplay. Douglas Reilly, vice president and general manager of Lucasfilm Games, said the team wants to honour the legacy of classic Star Wars role playing games while offering something completely new.

Casey Hudson returns to the Galaxy Hudson explained that Star Wars has influenced him since childhood and that working on KOTOR was a defining moment in his career. After many years of hoping for the right time to return, he co-founded Arcanaut Studios this year. Conversations with Lucasfilm Games soon opened the door for a new collaboration.

He said the goal is to build cinematic games that are emotionally engaging and shaped by player decisions. He added that bringing a large project like this to life requires clear creative direction and careful organisation, something he has focused on throughout his career.

What to expect Hudson and Lucasfilm Games are working closely to shape the direction of Fate of the Old Republic. Hudson said his role is to gather ideas from the team and guide them toward a single vision that everyone can contribute to.

According to Reilly, the Old Republic era gives the developers plenty of room to craft original stories without interfering with other parts of the Star Wars timeline. He said the past offers a wide open canvas filled with potential and that fans have long wanted to revisit this style of game.

New characters confirmed with no release date The team is keeping story details secret for now, but confirmed that the adventure will feature completely new characters and a brand new plot. Hudson thanked long time KOTOR fans for their support and said the team is looking forward to sharing more as development continues.