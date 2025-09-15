Starlink down: Elon Musk's company reacts to outage, says, ‘Our team is investigating’

Starlink, the satellite internet service operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, is experiencing a global outage on Monday, September 15, 2025, according to Reuters.

Starlink's response to the outage The internet company said on its website, "Starlink is currently experiencing a service outage. Our team is investigating." It is noteworthy that it did not provide further details or the reasons for the outage.

Starlink, run by Elon Musk's SpaceX, delivers internet services through a network of low-Earth orbit satellites and is widely used in remote regions and conflict zones around the world.

According to outage monitoring site Downdetector, the United States has been the worst affected by the disruption. The outage reportedly began at around 10:09 AM IST (12:58 AM EDT), with over 31,000 users reporting issues. Of those affected, around 60 per cent experienced internet connectivity problems, 40 per cent faced a complete blackout, and one per cent reported poor reception.

The live outage map on Downdetector showed network disruptions across several major US cities, including Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Seattle, and Chicago.

Social media erupts with memes Netizens were quick enough to express their frustration with X about the Starlink outage. While some shared their disappointment, others directly tagged Elon Musk, urging him to address the issue.

An X user by the name of @bravewarriorttv wrote, “Another starlink is down outage AGAIN…. Thought it was mine. Now I see everybody getting problem too.”

Another wrote, “ugh, my starlink is down again…”

An X user tagging Musk wrote, “#Starlink is down. What’s up, @elonmusk?”

