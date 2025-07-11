Starlink down in US? Thousands of users report outages on Elon Musk’s satellite internet service

United States based users are reporting outages while affecting SpaceX's Starlink service, according to outage tracking website DownDetector. As of writing this article, there have been around 1,000 reports of problems in accessing Starlink's internet service with 86% of the users citin ‘network issues’ related problems while 14% users reporting a ‘total blackout’.
(This is a developing story, come back here for more updates)
