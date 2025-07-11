Subscribe

Starlink down in US? Thousands of users report outages on Elon Musk’s satellite internet service

Users in the United States are experiencing outages with SpaceX's Starlink service, as reported by DownDetector. Approximately 1,000 issues have been reported, with 86% citing network problems and 14% facing total blackouts.

Aman Gupta
Updated11 Jul 2025, 01:05 PM IST
Advertisement
Starlink is currently experiencing outage in the United States
Starlink is currently experiencing outage in the United States(Bloomberg)

United States based users are reporting outages while affecting SpaceX's Starlink service, according to outage tracking website DownDetector. As of writing this article, there have been around 1,000 reports of problems in accessing Starlink's internet service with 86% of the users citin ‘network issues’ related problems while 14% users reporting a ‘total blackout’. 

Advertisement

(This is a developing story, come back here for more updates)

You may be interested in

Giggles Funskool Star Link Plus, Educational & Creative Construction Toy Blocks for Kids, Encourages Learning & Development, Fun Activity for Preschoolers, Gift Set for Kid, Age 12+ Months

  • Giggles Funskool Star Link Plus
  • Educational & Creative Construction Toy Blocks for Kids
  • Encourages Learning & Development

₹475

Get This

Starlink : The Quest for Global Connectivity

  • Starlink : The Quest for Global Connectivity

₹330

Get This

66% OFF

KESI ORNAMENTS 50PCS Starlink Kids Blocks Toy for Children Educational Construction Toy Set Creative Fun Activity Games for Boys & Girls Toddlers Learning Block Sets

  • KESI ORNAMENTS 50PCS Starlink Kids Blocks Toy for Children Educational Construction Toy Set Creative Fun Activity Games for Boys & Girls Toddlers Learning Block Sets

₹169

₹499

Get This

Starlink Made Simple: A Step-by-Step Guide to Setting Up, Using, and Mastering SpaceX’s Satellite Internet

  • Starlink Made Simple: A Step-by-Step Guide to Setting Up
  • Using
  • and Mastering SpaceX’s Satellite Internet

₹449

Get This

Starlink: Connecter le Monde et Au-Delà (French Edition)

  • Starlink: Connecter le Monde et Au-Delà (French Edition)

₹361

Get This

69% OFF

FunToy 12 Pieces Kids Star Links Interlocking Blocks for Preschool Kids,Creativity and Construction Blocks Toys for Kids 3 Years

  • FunToy 12 Pieces Kids Star Links Interlocking Blocks for Preschool Kids
  • Creativity and Construction Blocks Toys for Kids 3 Years

₹140

₹450

Get This

MASTERING STARLINK: HOW TO INSTALL, OPTIMIZE, AND TROUBLESHOOT SATELLITE INTERNET ANYWHERE — A PRACTICAL GUIDE FOR HOME, TRAVEL, AND OFF-GRID LIVING

  • MASTERING STARLINK: HOW TO INSTALL
  • OPTIMIZE
  • AND TROUBLESHOOT SATELLITE INTERNET ANYWHERE — A PRACTICAL GUIDE FOR HOME

₹449

Get This

How Starlink Really Works?: The Hidden Science Powering the Future of Global Internet (How It Works: The Science, Technology, and Engineering Series)

  • How Starlink Really Works?: The Hidden Science Powering the Future of Global Internet (How It Works: The Science
  • Technology
  • and Engineering Series)

₹449

Get This

Starlink Kit Mini Internet très haut débit par satellite

  • Starlink Kit Mini Internet très haut débit par satellite

₹73210.38

Get This

 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Follow Live updates on OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2025.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsStarlink down in US? Thousands of users report outages on Elon Musk’s satellite internet service
Read Next Story