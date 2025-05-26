Subscribe

Starlink gears up for India entry, unlimited data plans could start at ₹850: Report

Elon Musk's Starlink is set to launch in India, reportedly offering plans as low as $10 per month. The company has received preliminary approval from the Department of Telecommunications, targeting 10 million subscribers despite potential additional urban fees and high operating costs.

India does not have a Starlink-style network of communication satellites in low-earth orbit. (Reuters)
Elon Musk’s satellite internet initiative, Starlink, is reportedly close to commencing operations in India, having cleared the majority of regulatory requirements. Media reports indicate that the company could introduce plans starting as low as $10, or approximately 850 per month, potentially making it one of the most affordable satellite broadband offerings globally.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Starlink recently secured a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), granting it the preliminary go-ahead to begin operations in the country. This move marks a significant step forward for the SpaceX-owned firm, which had earlier faced delays due to regulatory and licensing challenges.

            The low-cost plans, expected to include unlimited data as part of introductory offers, aim to help Starlink quickly build a substantial user base in India—reportedly targeting 10 million subscribers. Reportedly, the aggressive pricing strategy is seen as a way to recover the high upfront investment and spectrum-related costs through scale.

            However, India’s telecom regulator, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), is believed to have recommended additional levies for urban users. A monthly surcharge of 500 per urban customer has reportedly been proposed, which could potentially raise the overall cost of satellite broadband compared to traditional wired and wireless internet services.

            In addition to this proposed urban fee, Starlink and other satellite communication providers may be subject to a four per cent payment of their adjusted gross revenue (AGR), a minimum annual spectrum charge of 3,500 per block, and an eight per cent licence fee to offer commercial services. These recommendations, however, are still awaiting final approval from the relevant authorities.

            Despite the potentially high operating costs, Starlink is reportedly determined to keep initial consumer pricing low. The aim is to capitalise on India's vast market potential, especially in rural and underserved areas, where access to reliable internet remains a challenge.

            Globally, Starlink’s services are significantly more expensive. In the United States, the Residential Lite plan costs around $80 ( 6,800) per month and includes unlimited, albeit deprioritised, data. Customers are also required to purchase a Starlink standard kit for a one-time fee of $349 ( 29,700). The company also offers Roam plans for users who travel frequently, starting at $50 ( 4,200) for 50GB of data, with an additional $299 ( 25,400) charge for the Starlink Mini Kit.

