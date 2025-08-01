Starlink gets licence for satellite internet in India, confirms Jyotiraditya Scindia

Elon Musk-led Starlink has received approval to roll out satellite-based internet services in India, with the Department of Telecommunications granting the company a Unified Licence, Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia confirmed on Thursday.

The announcement, made on the eve of the 30th anniversary of India’s first cellular call in 1995, signals a significant step in the country's satellite communication (satcom) plans. Scindia stated that frameworks for spectrum allocation and gateway installation are now in place to ensure a smooth rollout of services.

Starlink joins other players in the satcom space such as Bharti Group-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio SES, both of which are also awaiting spectrum allocation to commence operations.

Highlighting developments in India’s telecom sector over the past decade, the minister shared data outlining the expansion of connectivity and digital infrastructure. According to Scindia, internet subscriptions in the country have increased by nearly 286 per cent to reach 970 million users, while telephone connections now stand at 1.2 billion. He also noted that broadband usage has grown over 1,450 per cent since 2014, rising from 60 million to 944 million connections. The cost of mobile data has declined by over 96 per cent, now averaging ₹8.9 per GB.

The government also reported operational improvements at BSNL, which has returned to profitability after nearly two decades. BSNL posted net profits of ₹262 crore and ₹280 crore in consecutive financial years, with over 83,000 4G sites installed, most running on domestically developed technology.

India's 5G rollout was another focal point, with coverage extended to 99.6 per cent of districts. The country has installed approximately 4.74 lakh 5G towers and now counts over 300 million 5G users. With average monthly per capita usage at 32 GB, India reportedly leads globally in 5G data consumption.

The minister added that India is among the top six nations in terms of 6G patent filings and has launched 100 6G Use Case Labs. Under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, telecom manufacturing investments have reached ₹4,305 crore, generating sales of over ₹85,000 crore and creating more than 28,000 jobs. Foreign direct investment in the sector has nearly tripled, growing from $282 million to $710 million.

Industry leaders also commented on the 30-year milestone of mobile services in India. SP Kochhar, Director General of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), said that the country now hosts over 1.2 billion telecom subscribers, with data usage per individual exceeding 21 GB per month. He observed that while the sector began with 2G, it now offers 5G access to over 99 per cent of Indian districts.

HFCL Managing Director Mahendra Nahata reflected on the sector’s evolution, stating that India's transition from basic mobile infrastructure to rapid 5G deployment has positioned the country to influence the development of 6G standards globally.

Paritosh Prajapati, CEO of telecom gear maker GX Group, said that India’s telecom sector stands at a turning point in its journey towards technological self-reliance. He emphasised that government initiatives, including the PLI scheme, are enabling domestic innovation and manufacturing in telecom.

The licensing of Starlink comes as India attempts to boost internet access in rural and remote areas through satellite technology, further integrating digital connectivity into its broader development goals.