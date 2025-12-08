Subscribe

Starlink India pricing revealed: How much does the monthly plan cost and what are the benefits?

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, has launched its residential plan in India at 8,600/month with 34,000 hardware. It offers unlimited data, 99.9% uptime, easy setup, and a 30-day trial, while business pricing and full rollout plans are expected soon.

Govind Choudhary
Updated8 Dec 2025, 01:16 PM IST
Starlink, the satellite internet venture owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has formally disclosed the pricing of its monthly residential plan for India.
Starlink, the satellite internet venture owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has formally disclosed the pricing of its monthly residential plan for India. The company, which aims to provide high-speed connectivity to remote and underserved regions, is preparing for a broader entry into the country’s communications market following months of regulatory progress and operational groundwork.

Subscription price and features listed on Starlink India website

The Starlink India website has been updated to display the cost of its Residential package. The subscription has been set at 8,600 per month, while the required hardware kit carries a one time price of 34,000. The package includes unlimited data and a 30-day trial period to help new users assess the service.

Starlink states that the system is designed to operate in all weather conditions and is engineered to deliver more than 99.9% uptime. The company has also emphasised ease of installation, noting that customers only need to plug in the equipment to begin using the connection. These features are positioned to appeal particularly to households and communities where traditional broadband infrastructure has remained limited or inconsistent.

Business tier yet to be announced

Although pricing for the Residential plan has now been published, details regarding the Business subscription tier have not been shared. The company is expected to outline its commercial offerings in the coming weeks as it finalises its rollout plans and continues discussions with relevant authorities.

Hiring drive indicates strong expansion strategy

Starlink’s ambitions in India have also been reflected in recent recruitment efforts. In late October, SpaceX listed four job openings on LinkedIn for its Bengaluru office. The advertised posts included a Payments Manager, an Accounting Manager, a Senior Treasury Analyst and a Tax Manager.

The listings described the hiring drive as part of Starlink’s effort to expand its international footprint. Reports have also indicated that SpaceX intends to establish ground stations in several Indian cities to support network stability and improve service quality ahead of a full-scale launch.

Earlier this month, Musk said the company is continuing to make strong progress with its Starlink satellite internet network, which aims to deliver affordable and dependable connectivity worldwide. In a conversation with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on the People by WTF podcast, Musk noted the growing global reach of the programme.

He also expressed confidence about bringing Starlink to India, suggesting that an expansion into the country would be a significant step in the company’s mission to provide internet access to regions that remain poorly served.

Musk’s comments point to the possibility of Starlink entering the Indian market, where reliable broadband is still in short supply for many rural and remote communities.

Key Takeaways
  • Starlink's monthly plan for India is priced at ₹8,600, providing unlimited data.
  • The hardware kit requires a one-time payment of ₹34,000.
  • Starlink aims to improve internet access in rural and remote areas of India.
 
 
Elon Musk
