Starlink is now active on all continents: Elon Musk

Meanwhile, US wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc and Elon Musk-owned Space X have outlined plans to connect users' mobile phones directly to satellites in orbit. According to news agency Reuters, T-Mobile will now use the Starlink satellites of Space X to provide network access to mobile users in parts of the United States. "Most mobile phones used by the company's customers will be compatible with the new service. It will begin with texting services in a beta phase beginning by the end of the next year," Musk said.