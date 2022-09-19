Starlink is now active on all continents: Elon Musk

Starlink is a part of Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX). It delivers internet broadband from a constellation of satellites orbiting in the lower earth orbit.
Elon Musk’s satellite internet service Starlink is now available on all seven continents, including Antarctica. According to agency reports, the National Science Foundation (NSF) is testing one of its Starlink internet terminals at McMurdo Station at Antarctica which is one of the most extreme locations in the world.
Starlink is a part of Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX). It delivers internet broadband from a constellation of satellites orbiting in the lower earth orbit. Starlink has launched more than 3,000 satellites and serves over 400,000 subscribers, the company said in recent filings.
Lower orbit satellites circle the planet in about 90 to 120 minutes. That’s a departure from the established practice of using a few powerful spacecraft in higher and slower orbits. Advantage of Starlink is that its signals arrive sooner.
The McMurdo Station at Antartica has nearly 1,000 people. They already have satellite internet at 17 Mbps speed, but are not reliable in rough conditions. With Starlink, the internet service in the region is expected to improve.
The testing at McMurdo Station at Antarctica envelopes Starlink’s internet coverage on all continents of the earth. The NSF says that the increased bandwidth will help scientists working on the remote continent near the South Pole.
“Starlink is now on all seven continents! In such a remote location like Antarctica, this capability is enabled by Starlink’s space laser network," tweeted Starlink.
Meanwhile, US wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc and Elon Musk-owned Space X have outlined plans to connect users' mobile phones directly to satellites in orbit. According to news agency Reuters, T-Mobile will now use the Starlink satellites of Space X to provide network access to mobile users in parts of the United States. "Most mobile phones used by the company's customers will be compatible with the new service. It will begin with texting services in a beta phase beginning by the end of the next year," Musk said.
