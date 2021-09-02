IIT Ropar’s startup company has developed a living plant-based air purifier, “Ubreathe Life" that amplifies the air purification process in indoor spaces.

IIT Ropar’s startup company, Urban Air Laboratory, which has developed the product claims it to be the world’s first, state-of-the-art ‘Smart Bio-Filter’ that can make breathing fresh.

How does the ‘Plant based’ air-purifier works?

The technology works through the air-purifying natural leafy plant. The room air interacts with leaves and goes to the soil-root zone where maximum pollutants are purified. The technology used in this product is the ‘Urban Munnar Effect’ along with patent-pending “Breathing Roots" to exponentially amplify the phytoremediation process of the plants. Phytoremediation is a process by which plants effectively remove pollutants from the air.

‘Ubreathe Life’ effectively improves indoor air quality by removing particulate, gaseous, and biological contaminants while increasing the oxygen levels in the indoor space through specific plants, UV disinfection, and a stack of Pre-filter, Charcoal filter, and HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter fitted in a specially designed wooden box.

There is a centrifugal fan that creates a suction pressure inside the purifier, and releases purified air, formed at the roots, through the outlet in a 360degree direction. The specific plants tested for air purification include Peace Lily, Snake Plant, Spider plant, etc. and all have given good results in purifying indoor air.

IIT, Ropar, Professor Rajeev Ahuja claimed that the AQI (Air Quality Index) for a room size of 150sq.ft. drops from 311 to 39 in 15 minutes after using ‘Ubreathe Life’ air purified.

He claimed that this is the first-ever living plant-based air purifier in the world that can be a game-changer

"The consumer need not water the plant regularly as there is a built-in water reservoir with a capacity of 150ml which acts as a buffer for plant requirements. The device supplies water to the roots whenever it gets too dry," Sanjay Maurya, CEO, Ubreathe said.

