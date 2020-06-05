Startups aim to simplify UPI payments for India's 550 mn feature phone users

Another start-up Gupshup, which has headquarters in Silicon Valley, has built a solution that uses APIs and encrypted SMS to enable UPI payments. The solution is integrated into the phone message, contact and camera. If users get an SMS with requests for payments from merchants or from friends, they can initiate payment via the pay button in message options. Users will have to enter the UPI pin for verification. Similarly, users can pay money to a contact on the phone by selecting the pay option and following the same process. The solution can also leverage the phone’s camera to scan a QR code at a point of sale at a retail store.