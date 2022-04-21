Startups seek to expand FASTags beyond electronic toll collections

Experts said systems such as FASTags shouldn’t be used just to collect tolls as seen in several other countries. For instance, in 2016, the Emirates National Oil Company (Enoc) decided to offer such payment services to all motorists who come to its petrol stations. The system had already been used for over a year at the time, but was available only to corporate customers. In 2016, Enoc decided to use Dubai’s Salik tag, which is similar to FASTag, to allow anyone to buy fuel.