BENGALURU: Startups, talent and innovative business models will be the key drivers to help India become a $5 trillion economy by 2025, Nivruti Rai, country head, Intel India said.

Business models such as XaaS or “everything-as-a-service" helps reduce the total cost of ownership and thereby allows technology access to all size of businesses.

Talking about the readily available skilled workforce in the country, Rai, who spoke at the India Electronics & Semiconductor Association’s Vision Summit on Wednesday, said that globally, Intel employs “world-class talent" from India.

Cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) & data analytics, network & connectivity, and technology manufacturing will be the technology enablers to drive India’s digital economy, she said.

Rai said the potential for innovation in AI is immense given that it is still in its infancy and has barely scratched the surface. “The pandemic will push us to do things faster," she said.

The need of the hour is to align technology with the changing business models and leverage partnerships with the government to build a scalable model at lower cost, Rai said.

The Karnataka government has earlier stated that it will offer several incentives to attract electronics system & design manufacturing (ESDM) companies to set up their factories in the state.

Referring to the Karnataka ESDM policy 2017-2022, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Electronics & IT, Karnataka, said they aim to stimulate growth of 2,000 ESDM startups with a total funding corpus of ₹100 crore.

According to IESA, India has the potential to become a world leader in intelligent electronics and semiconductor technology & products to drive a self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) digital economy and transform the lives of 1.3 billion Indians.

