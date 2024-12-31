Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has kicked off the countdown to 2025 by launching a brand-new “Happy New Year” sticker pack. The collection, designed to help users ring in the new year with joy, offers 10 vibrant stickers that can be shared with friends and family. With a download size of just 130KB, this festive addition is available across WhatsApp Web, Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac apps, making it accessible to users on various devices.

To get in on the celebration, simply click on the link provided—https://wa.me/stickerpack/NewYearsEve2025—to open the pack directly on WhatsApp. Once the pack is displayed, users can tap the “Add to my stickers” button, and a notification will confirm that the sticker pack has been successfully added to their collection. It is that simple to bring a little extra cheer to your conversations this New Year’s Eve!

Once the stickers are added, they can easily be accessed in any individual or group chat. By tapping on the emoji icon and selecting the "Stickers" option, users will find the “Happy New Year” pack, typically located at the top of the list. A tap on the desired sticker will send it off in an instant, spreading festive vibes across all your chats.

For those looking for even more New Year-themed stickers, WhatsApp users can also explore a wide range of third-party options available on the Google Play Store. By searching for “Happy New Year 2025 stickers,” users can find additional packs, download them, and add them to their WhatsApp stickers collection. Once downloaded, simply head to a chat and select from the new stickers to share.