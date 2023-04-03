Steve Jobs’ daughter says she ‘can't live without’ her iPhone 142 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 10:48 AM IST
- It’s a tool for creatives and an aesthetic-design masterpiece. It’s changed the way we have all lived our lives and, very simply put, my feelings on the entire thing is just, it’s genius, Eve Jobs said about iPhone 14.
Months after mocking the iPhone 14 for its similarity with iPhone 13, Steve Jobs’s daughter Eve Jobs now says that she "can't live without" her iPhone. The co-founder’s daughter was speaking during an interview with The Strategist where she shared the list of nine things that she can't live without. Among other things, the list included iPhone 14.
