Months after mocking the iPhone 14 for its similarity with iPhone 13, Steve Jobs’s daughter Eve Jobs now says that she "can't live without" her iPhone. The co-founder’s daughter was speaking during an interview with The Strategist where she shared the list of nine things that she can't live without. Among other things, the list included iPhone 14 .

Telling more about the phone, she said “I’m gonna keep it brief. It’s a tool for creatives and an aesthetic-design masterpiece. It’s changed the way we have all lived our lives and, very simply put, my feelings on the entire thing is just, it’s genius."

Notably, this liking for her Apple iPhone 14 comes months after making fun of the same device last year. When the iPhone 14 launched in September 2022, Eve Jobs shared an Instagram story that showed a man posing with an identical shirt that he was wearing. "Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple's announcement today," she wrote in the post.

Eve Jobs is the youngest of four kids Steve Jobs had. She is a Stanford University graduate and has majored in Science, Technology, and Society. Jobs is also a model and an accomplished equestrian.

Coming back to Apple iPhone 14, it is the most-affordable one in the iPhone 14 series that includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The handset comes powered by A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone comes with a starting price of ₹79,999. It is offered in three storage models – 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

The smartphone has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The phone’s screen has a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. The handset comes with ceramic shield protection and is resistant to spills and splashes.

Apple iPhone 14 has a 12MP primary sensor at the back paired with another 12MP ultra wide sensor. Apple recently introduced the Yellow colour variant of iPhone 14 that joins the existing Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product Red and Blue colours.