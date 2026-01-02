Still using Gmail the old way? These 10 smart tricks can save you hours

An AI creator and X user, Darshal Jaitwar, has sparked online discussion after sharing a thread revealing lesser-known Gmail features that can significantly improve how people manage their inboxes. Despite Gmail having more than 1.8 billion users worldwide, Jaitwar pointed out that most users barely tap into its full potential.

In his post, he broke down 10 simple yet powerful Gmail tips that can help users save time, reduce clutter and work more efficiently.

Undo a Sent Email Within Seconds One of the most practical Gmail features is the ability to undo a sent email. By enabling the “Undo Send” option in settings, users can cancel an email within 30 seconds of sending it, preventing accidental or premature messages.

Advertisement

Clear Promotional Emails in One Go Gmail allows users to quickly remove promotional clutter. By searching for the word “unsubscribe” in the search bar, users can filter out marketing emails and delete them in bulk, instantly cleaning up their inbox.

Send Confidential Emails For sensitive communication, Gmail offers a confidential mode. This feature prevents recipients from copying, forwarding or printing the message. It can be enabled by clicking the padlock icon while composing an email.

Access Gmail Offline Gmail can be used even without an internet connection. By enabling offline mode through the settings menu, users can read, search and draft emails while offline, which later sync once connectivity is restored.

Advertisement

Schedule Emails for Later Users can schedule emails to be sent at a later date or time, making it easier to manage work across different time zones or maintain professional communication hours.

Snooze Emails for Later Attention The snooze feature allows emails to temporarily disappear from the inbox and return at a chosen time, helping users focus on priority tasks without losing important messages.

Organise Messages Using Labels Instead of traditional folders, Gmail uses labels that allow emails to belong to multiple categories. Users can create custom labels such as “Work”, “Travel” or “Personal” to stay organised.

Also Read | Just got a new Android phone? These essential settings should be turned on first

Create and Save Email Templates For frequently sent messages, Gmail lets users save templates. Once created, these can be reused with a single click, saving time on repetitive communication.

Advertisement

Keep Important Emails Safe Rather than deleting important emails, users can archive or label them, ensuring easy access without cluttering the inbox.

Boost Productivity with Keyboard Shortcuts Gmail offers a wide range of keyboard shortcuts that significantly speed up navigation. After enabling shortcuts in settings, users can press “Shift + ?” to view the full list.