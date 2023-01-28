Still using iPhone 6 and old Apple devices? It could be at risk!1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 05:31 PM IST
- According to the CERT-In advisory, Apple iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation) are impacted.
The Indian Computer Response Team (CERT-In) has issued an advisory for iPhone users. The national cybersecurity agency has revealed a vulnerability in Apple iOS that can allow hackers to access Apple iPhones. “A vulnerability has been reported in Apple iOS which could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system," a CERT-In advisory says.
