Stolen data of 6 lakh Indians sold on bot markets so far: study1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 05:45 AM IST
As per a study by NordVPN, user data of around 6 lakh Indians has been stolen and sold on the bot market
Around five million people globally have had their data stolen and sold on the bot market till date, of which 600,000 are from India, making it the worst affected country, according to one of the world's largest VPN serice providers NordVPN.