Stop saying ‘Fix my grammar’ to ChatGPT—7 AI prompts to improve your writing

Artificial intelligence specialist and an x user by the name of Chidanand Tripathi has emphasised users to stop relying on the simple instruction, “Fix my grammar,” when using ChatGPT. In a widely shared post on X on Thursday, he explained that vague prompts lead to mediocre results and offered seven detailed alternatives designed to produce polished, professional writing.

Why simple prompts fail Tripathi stressed that the quality of AI-generated output depends entirely on the clarity of the prompt. Generic requests like “fix my writing” often produce minimal improvements, leaving sentences awkward or unclear. According to him, providing specific instructions allows AI to fully refine grammar, tone, and structure, yielding results that are professional, readable, and natural.

7 ChatGPT prompts for professional and human-like writing Tripathi shared seven ready-to-use prompts to help writers get the most out of ChatGPT:

1. The Professional Editor

“Act as a professional editor and rewrite the following text to correct grammar, typos, punctuation, and clarity. Keep my original meaning but improve structure and readability dramatically. Here is the text: [paste text].”

2. The Grammar + Tone Perfection

“Fix all grammar, typos, and awkward phrasing in this text: [paste text]. Then rewrite it in a clean, professional tone that sounds polished, confident, and mistake-free without changing my message.”

3. The Human-Sounding Rewrite

“Edit this text so it reads smoothly and naturally like a human expert wrote it. Fix grammar, sentences, flow, structure, and tone. Make it feel effortless and professional. Text: [paste text].”

4. The Clarity & Precision Upgrade

“Review the text below for grammar, clarity, logic, and sentence structure. Rewrite it to be concise, easy to understand, and professionally polished while keeping the original meaning intact. Here's the text: [paste text].”

5. The Formal Writing Fixer

“Rewrite the following text with perfect grammar, spelling, and sentence structure while making the tone formal and professional for business use. Text: [paste text].”

6. The Friendly & Polished Rewrite Prompt

“Fix all mistakes in this text like grammar, punctuation, typos, and flow and rewrite it in a friendly, warm, human tone that still sounds professional. Here's the text: [paste text].”

7. The Message Cleanup & Improvement

“Rewrite this text to fix grammar, remove redundancies, improve readability, and strengthen the message. Keep it simple, clean, and professional. Text: [paste text].”

A growing focus on smarter prompts Tripathi’s post highlights the importance of prompt design in AI writing. As more professionals use ChatGPT for marketing, reports, and academic work, knowing how to give precise instructions has become a valuable skill.

