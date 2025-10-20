Stop saying ‘Summarise this’ to OpenAI's ChatGPT, expert explains 7 smarter prompts instead

As artificial intelligence becomes an everyday tool for work and learning, users are discovering that simple instructions like “summarise this” barely scratch the surface of what AI can do. Chidanand Tripathi, an X user and AI enthusiast, believes that by tweaking the way we prompt ChatGPT, we can extract far more actionable insights, deeper analysis, and practical strategies from any text.
On 20 October, he shared seven innovative prompts designed to guide the AI in delivering expert-level output, making it easier for professionals, students, and curious readers alike to turn information into meaningful action.
Tripathi’s prompts reflect a shift in how AI is being used today: from passive summarisation to active, strategic thinking. By asking the right questions, users can turn ChatGPT into a powerful partner for learning, decision-making, and professional growth.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.