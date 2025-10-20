Subscribe

Stop saying ‘Summarise this’ to OpenAI's ChatGPT, expert explains 7 smarter prompts instead

AI expert has shared seven smarter ChatGPT prompts to go beyond basic summaries, helping users extract insights, create action plans, build frameworks, and uncover hidden ideas for smarter, more actionable AI use. Check out the AI tool guide to achieve better results.

Govind Choudhary
Updated20 Oct 2025, 04:05 PM IST
Advertisement
Here are 7 ChatGPT prompts to elevate your productivity.
Here are 7 ChatGPT prompts to elevate your productivity. (HT_PRINT)

As artificial intelligence becomes an everyday tool for work and learning, users are discovering that simple instructions like “summarise this” barely scratch the surface of what AI can do. Chidanand Tripathi, an X user and AI enthusiast, believes that by tweaking the way we prompt ChatGPT, we can extract far more actionable insights, deeper analysis, and practical strategies from any text.

Advertisement

On 20 October, he shared seven innovative prompts designed to guide the AI in delivering expert-level output, making it easier for professionals, students, and curious readers alike to turn information into meaningful action.

The seven smarter prompts

  1. Extract Strategic Insights – “Analyze this text like a strategy consultant. Identify the key insights, missed opportunities, and strategic implications I should act on immediately.”

By tweaking the way we prompt ChatGPT, we can extract far more actionable insights, deeper analysis, and practical strategies from any text.
Advertisement
  • Turn Text Into Action – “From this material, create a step-by-step action plan I can use to apply the main lessons in my business or personal workflow.”
  • Identify Core Principles – “Read this document and extract the timeless principles or mental models it’s built on. Explain how they connect and why they matter.”

Also Read | Gemini Nano Banana: 7 AI prompts to turn your selfies into Diwali portraits
  • Compare and Contrast Ideas – “Compare the arguments or points in this text to opposing views in the same field. Highlight where it aligns, diverges, and why that matters.”
  • Summarise by Role – “Summarise this content specifically for someone working as a [role]. Focus only on what that person would find useful or high leverage.”

Advertisement
  • Create a Knowledge Framework – “Transform this content into a clear framework or model I can reuse to explain the topic to others. Include categories, steps, or phases.”
  • Extract What Others Miss – “Read this text and point out the hidden assumptions, biases, or unspoken insights that most readers would overlook but experts would notice.”

Also Read | From rangoli to Laxmi puja: 7 AI prompts to create stunning Diwali portraits

Making AI more useful

Tripathi’s prompts reflect a shift in how AI is being used today: from passive summarisation to active, strategic thinking. By asking the right questions, users can turn ChatGPT into a powerful partner for learning, decision-making, and professional growth.

 
 
Artifical Intelligence
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsStop saying ‘Summarise this’ to OpenAI's ChatGPT, expert explains 7 smarter prompts instead
Read Next Story