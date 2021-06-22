Strange new malware prevents users from visiting piracy websites

When infected the malware prompts users with an error message, which says, “The program can’t start because MSVCR100.dll is missing from your computer. Try reinstalling the program to fix this problem." Sophos said that it had already built detection protocols into its own software, but users can also clean up their systems manually by modifying certain files. Now that the malware has been reported, it’s likely that other anti-malware tools will add them to their databases too.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}